Sharon, VT – No one was hurt Monday when an Amtrak train collided with a tractor trailer in Sharon.

According to Vermont State Police, the train collided with the truck’s flatbed trailer loaded with stone from a nearby quarry. The train, the Vermonter, was headed to Washington, D.C., with 68 passengers and 8 crew members onboard.

The train was brought to White River Junction. Amtrak says passengers were provided bus service.

The driver of the tractor trailer is identified as Michael Delaney, 62, of Leicester, Massachusetts. The trucking company involved is Lajoie Brothers Transport of Charlton, Massachusetts.

The accident remains under investigation.