Greensboro, VT – Firefighters from Hardwick and Greensboro responded to reports of a barn burning on Route 16 in Greensboro late Tuesday.



Firefighters found the barn consumed by flames that were burning into an adjacent house, according to a post on Hardwick Fire Department Greensboro Fire Department Crews put down the fire using pump trucks and portable water tanks to deliver “large amounts of water” from each side of the blaze, the department said. An excavator helped firefighters remove roofing tin that had covered the burning timbers.



No one was injured, the department said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.