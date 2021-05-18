Northern Vermont University president to resign in August

JOHNSON, Vt. (AP) — The president of Northern Vermont University has announced that she resigning in mid-August. Elaine Collins says she plans to seek new professional challenges.

She had served as president of Johnson State College starting in 2015 before it joined with Lyndon State College to become Northern Vermont University in 2018. She says building Northern Vermont University was one of the proudest accomplishments of her career.

Lynn Dickinson, chairman of the state colleges board of trustees, said he accepted her resignation with great sadness.

The board on Tuesday voted to appoint John Mills, a former president of Paul Smith’s College in New York, to serve as interim president.