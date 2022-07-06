A new peer recovery and harm reduction service for people with substance use disorders has opened in Alburgh.

Turning Point of Franklin County provides medication-assisted treatment. According to Hannah Rose, who manages Turning Point’s new Alburgh office, islanders had little or no access before to peer-based recovery services in or near their hometowns. People had to drive up to an hour each way to Burlington or St. Albans.

Rose says it is vital to have a place like this in the community.

“People may go into treatment and it’s a huge step but then they return to their family or their job or their community, and if they don’t have folks that can support them after treatment its such a fragile time,” she said. “People struggle with post acute withdrawal syndrome — when you are past the acute withdraw, the physical withdraw.”

The Alburgh office is open on Friday’s from 9 am to 2:30 pm, and offers in-person and virtual support groups.