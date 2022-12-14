Ten years ago, the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, took the lives of 20 students and six teachers, and forced school districts across the U.S. to rethink how to keep their schools safe.

The state of Vermont has dedicated a plethora of resources to address public safety both in and outside of schools, said Robert Evans, Vermont’s school safety liaison.

“It gives us an opportunity to take a look within our circle as far as what we’re doing to continue to enhance our school safety,” he said. “I think we are way out in front with the relationships that we have with our school safety partners.”

Some Vermonters have said the priority should be more access to mental health services, while others say tougher gun laws are needed to prevent a similar event from occurring close to home.

In 2018, Gov. Phil Scott signed legislation that expanded background checks for gun buyers, banned the purchase of high-capacity magazines and raised the legal age to buy a gun to 21. More recently, Scott announced a 10-point public safety plan includes a new violence prevention task force to help keep schools safe.

Evans said educators are now trained more extensively on safety procedures and de-escalation tactics. But, he added, one school-safety concern that doesn’t get enough attention is staffing.

“With more and more push to do more school safety related work, I think some schools and school districts are finding it difficult to keep up with that,” he said.

But Evans says the six-year-old Vermont School Safety Center has helped prepare educators in dangerous situations, in new ways.

“The methodology was the traditional what I call a ‘lock-down’ approach, where you lock the door and get away from the windows and the doorways and you wait for law enforcement,” he said. “While sometimes that may be a good strategy, we need to provide people with options.”