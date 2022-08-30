Major infrastructure projects are taking shape all over the Green Mountain State, and on Tuesday, state officials were in South Royalton to see the progress on a water treatment tank.

State Sen. Dick McCormack says the project, which should be finished by spring, will improve the livability of the area and attract more people, including students at the Vermont Law School.

“You want students to come because they’re going to spend their money in the stores,” said McCormack. “They’re going to pay rent and so on.”

Gov. Phil Scott said state officials want to make sure less populated areas in Vermont don’t get left behind.

“Water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure projects can also inject new life into the rural parts of our state,” said Scott, who is seeking a fourth term in November. “My administration is committed to making sure these projects, as well as other investments we’re making, benefit all of Vermont’s 14 counties, not just the Northwest part of the state.”

In Chittenden County, progress is being made on a new Burlington-Winooski bridge.

“This bridge currently was built in 1928 so it’s pushing 100 years old and by the time we reconstruct it, it will have been 100 years old,” said Rob White from the Vermont Department of Transportation.

The bridge is the third busiest non-interstate bridge in Vermont. White says the bridge has seen some deterioration and its narrow lanes can’t accommodate bikers. VTrans received a $24.8 million grant from the federal government to help build the new bridge.

White says they expect to begin construction in 2027 with a completion date of 2030.