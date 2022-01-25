Montpelier, VT — The Scott Administration has announced that Vermont saw a decrease in COVID cases by nearly 40 percent in the last two weeks. Vermont is still averaging more than 1,000 cases a day, but officials are hopeful the surge will calm down in the next two to three weeks.

Michael Pieciak, the Commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation says that their estimate is quicker than anticipated, “which is certainly very good news. The trend down is occurring more quickly than we thought it would.”

As cases drop, Pieciak believes hospitalizations will also drop and the state is already seeing more available hospital beds. “As of today, 65 hospital beds available, 22 ICU beds available. So we’ve had a trend down in terms of the availability of those types of resources, but that has shifted over the last few days.”

State leaders have been working hard to combat the higher infection rates of the omicron variants and noted that so far, a million rapid tests have been administered since late December and more than 140 vaccine clinics were set up to help protect the state’s youngest population.

Jenney Samuelson, Interim Secretary of the Agency of Human Services said, “More than 50 percent of children ages 5 to 11 are currently vaccinated. And over 57 percent of Vermonters aged 12 and up — are currently up to date on vaccines and boosters.”

Support has been extended to healthcare providers as 27 national guard members and 30 FEMA staff have been deployed to facilities across Vermont. Additionally, more than 100 are available to help with staffing shortages and 30 more will be deployed to Vermont by the end of the month.