Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie mocked disabled people, demeaned female employees as “fat,” made vulgar and obscene comments about their bodies and sexual orientation and frequently addressed one female coworker as a ‘whore,’ according to a copy of an investigative report released Thursday.

The heavily-redacted document was released by the Vermont Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs’, which commissioned an independent investigation of Lavoie’s workplace behavior after receiving numerous complaints. Earlier this week, the department demanded Lavoie resign, citing “credible evidence” that Lavoie mistreated employees by making derogatory references to their “national origin, religion, sexual orientation, disability, and body composition.”

So far, Lavoie has defied the calls to step down. The Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs’ has asked that the Legislature consider impeachment proceedings, and the release of the redacted investigative report may lend weight to the request.

According to the report, Lavoie admitted to investigators that he made many of the comments reported by his employees, but that he was ”just joking….” In a footnote, investigators said Lavoie “makes the comments without regard for whether the people hearing the comments find them amusing, or whether they are objectively funny.”

The 10-page details allegations made to investigators by more than a dozen employees of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Lavoie has worked in the office for years and was elected state’s attorney in November. The department became aware of the allegations in March and started an investigation.

On Wednesday, Lavoie acknowledged to reporters some inappropriate humor but denied any unwanted physical contact or racist comments. He said he apologized to staff and others and doesn’t think his actions warrant him stepping down.

“If I thought that anyone found my language or comments offensive, I would have stopped and apologized,” said Lavoie.

“I guess I have to apologize for now suddenly being out of step with the times,” he said.

