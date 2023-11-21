Montpelier, VT- Gov. Phil Scott announced a temporary suspension Tuesday of any state and local regulations that could prevent or delay construction of a federal housing project in Montpelier for flood victims.

The move is aimed at streamlining efforts by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to build 20 mobile homes in Montpelier for people whose homes were destroyed or condemned over the summer.

“As FEMA works to provide direct housing assistance for flood victims in group housing sites, it is essential they are not delayed by state and local regulations,” Scott said in a statement. “This action will allow the project to move forward quickly to establish the temporary mobile housing site in Montpelier that FEMA has been closely coordinating with the state and city of Montpelier.”

The city, however, said Tuesday that it’s unknown when the 20 trailers will go up on city property. Montpelier has finalized a lease agreement with FEMA to use the property for temporary housing for flood victims, officials said. The timeline for the construction is unknown, and the federal agency estimates residents can move in 30 to 60 days after breaking ground, city officials said.

The original plan called for the trailers on 25 acres of the old Montpelier Elks Country Club property to arrive in mid-December. The project also calls for a PO Box system, a bus stop and 24-hour security provided by FEMA.

Voters approved the city’s purchase of the property on Meeting Day in 2022. FEMA is paying Montpelier $42,768 per month to use the property.

“Without this space, we wouldn’t be able to provide emergency housing when our community needed it the most,” said Montpelier Mayor Jack McCullough in a statement.

The regulations will be lifted for 60 days but will not take effect until FEMA begins construction on the mobile homes. The pause in regulation applies to 60 construction days, not necessarily consecutive days to take weather delays into account. Any regulations that FEMA breaks as a result of this order can’t be enforced after the fact.