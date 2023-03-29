If you’re thinking about walking on the ice of Lake Champlain, you may want to think twice. First responders have already responded to a handful of incidents this week — including one resulting in a death.

“The ice is no longer safe,” says Chief Adam White from the Grand Isle Volunteer Fire Department.

Adam White says they’ve seen an exponential increase in calls from previous years.

“We had in the span of 36 hours, two calls that were three fatalities,” White adds.

On Monday, a man died after falling into the ice while riding on his ATV.

White says the increase in incidents is a result of the recent warmer weather.

“In February, we’ve had a few days where it was 54 degrees which is unheard of in this area and all the ice has melted. We’re now in the forties and the weekend will be in the fifties.

Areas on Lake Champlain that either have puddles or cracks are considered to be the most dangerous areas of the lake to walk on. Any time you venture on the ice, in spring or dead of winter, you should let your families or friends know where and when you’re going.