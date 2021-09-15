One dead, one injured when motorcycle collides with minivan in New Haven

A motorcyclist from Vergennes was killed Tuesday when he collided with a minivan in the town of New Haven.

Vermont State Police say Stephen Tucker, 69, was turning onto VT 7 when he collided with a northbound van driven by Kayla Delphia of Cornwall. Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 4 p.m.

Delphia was transported to Porter Medical Center for treatment of “significant injuries,” according to police. Both vehicles were totaled. The crash is still under investigation by the Vermont State Police.

