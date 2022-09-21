Michael Chadwick, 61, is seen in a booking photo taken late Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

Belvidere, VT — A Brownington man is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday after he allegedly shot and killed a man at a Belvidere seasonal camp.

Michael Chadwick, 61, was arrested late Wednesday night. Police say Chadwick killed Mark P. Benjamin, 42, of Brownington, then hid inside the camp for more than two hours before surrendering to police.

Police said Chadwick had been in a long-term relationship with Benjamin’s mother that recently ended.

Benjamin and his husband encountered Chadwick at the Bog Road camp just after 2 p.m. After the shooting, Benjamin was driven away from the scene by his husband, who called 911. They stopped at a residence near Bog Road and Vermont Route 109, where Benjamin was pronounced dead by emergency responders.

Police are still investigating what caused the shooting

Chadwick was being held pending arraignment. He is due in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Hyde Park on Thursday at 12:30 pm.