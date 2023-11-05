Burlington, Vt – The 2024 presidential race is off and running with 15 candidates — nine Republicans, four Democrats, and two independents — hoping to convince voters they deserve to be in the White House.

President Joe Biden announced his campaign for re-election in April. Former President Donald Trump has maintained a large lead over his Republican primary rivals, despite four criminal indictments.

When it comes down to it, what are people really looking for in a candidate?