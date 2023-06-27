Colchester, VT – As summer unfolds in Vermont, many residents are reveling in the state’s abundant outdoor culture. However, outdoor enthusiasts are also encountering invasive caterpillars and other pests.

The spongy moth caterpillar, a notorious defoliator, has been on the wane recently, officials with the Vermont Department Forest Park and Recreation say. But they have already wreaked havoc on the state’s oak trees.

“They are a large-scale defoliator and can eat a strand of Oak trees very quickly, leaving them devoid of leaves for a significant portion of the season,” said Josh Halman, the state’s Forest Health Program Manager.

Beckie Hann of Winooski can attest to the alarming presence of the spongy moth. “Sometimes, you put your hand on a tree, and you feel something,” she said. “And you look over, and it’s just hordes of them.”

Michael Florucci, a hiker from Colchester, said he’s seen large areas infested. “Uur house was hit pretty badly, our neighborhood too,” he said.

Halman says Vermont is witnessing a decline in spongy moth caterpillar populations, bringing relief to the state’s trees.

“The amount of eggs that they laid last year were not as high as the previous year,” he said. “That indicated the population may be crashing. So far, we haven’t received any reports of large-scale defoliation in the state this year.”

But Halman other experts say outdoors types need to be vigilant against ticks. They can easily hitch a ride on humans or pets and their bite can pose health risks. More than half of ticks in the environment carry pathogens, including Lyme disease.

Patti Casey, Environmental Surveillance Program Director at the Agency of Agriculture, says the tick population is expanding beyond the Champlain Valley to lower elevations in the Northeast Kingdom.

Florucci said he’s been lucky so far this year.

“I’ve definitely picked a number of ticks off, but this year none so far,” he said. “I just grab it and get it away from me as soon as possible and I’m out of there.”

State officials are also warning Vermonters about wild parsnips, which are spreading to new locations in Vermont every year. “Wild parsnips easily outcompete natural plants and can cause blisters when touched,” he said.

Experts recommend hikers and others spending a lot of time outdoors to wear long-sleeved shirts and checking exposed areas after encountering pests and plants.