Shortly after setting a one-day record of 1,727 cases of COVID-19, the Vermont Department of Health reported 2,188 new cases Thursday. The recent spike has driven the state’s positivity rate to more than 12 percent.

Health officials reported 91 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 Thursday, just shy of the state record of 92 set at the beginning of December; 482 people have died.

According to the state’s data, 79 percent of Vermonters are fully vaccinated, and 58 percent have received a booster or additional shot.