Burlington, VT – Acting Burlington police chief Jon Murad says there’s a drastic increase in drug overdoses in Queen City. The information comes as part of the chief’s report for the month of May.

Murad says, as of May 15th, there had been 148 overdoses in Burlington so far this year. That’s a 350% increase from a year ago. In 2022, there had been fewer than 50 overdoses by that same point in the year, and the 150th wasn’t recorded until September.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George says there have been 11 deadly overdoses in Burlington so far this year.