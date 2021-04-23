Owner says he won’t dismantle unpermitted shooting center in Vermont as ordered

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2018, file photo, semi-automatic rifles fill a wall at a gun shop in Lynnwood, Wash. Mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado in March 2021, that left several people dead, have reignited calls from gun control advocates for tighter restrictions on buying firearms and ammunition. But with Democrats in control of the federal government, gun rights advocates have been persuading Republican-run state legislatures to go the other way, making it easier to obtain and carry guns.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

WEST PAWLET, Vt. (AP) — The owner of an unpermitted firearms training center in southern Vermont says he won’t comply with a judge’s order to dismantle much of the facility he built in the woods near the New York border.

Daniel Banyai says he’s looking for “the proper constitutional attorney” to help him appeal. He has until May 5 to appeal the March 4 order.

The town of Pawlet has asked a judge to hold Banyai in contempt for refusing to end training activities on the property, have the structures there surveyed and remove any buildings that were constructed without local zoning permits.

He was also fined $46,000.

