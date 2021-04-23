Owner says he won’t dismantle unpermitted shooting center in Vermont as ordered

WEST PAWLET, Vt. (AP) — The owner of an unpermitted firearms training center in southern Vermont says he won’t comply with a judge’s order to dismantle much of the facility he built in the woods near the New York border.
Daniel Banyai says he’s looking for “the proper constitutional attorney” to help him appeal. He has until May 5 to appeal the March 4 order.
The town of Pawlet has asked a judge to hold Banyai in contempt for refusing to end training activities on the property, have the structures there surveyed and remove any buildings that were constructed without local zoning permits.
He was also fined $46,000.
The Associated Press contributed to this article