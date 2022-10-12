Stowe, VT — The Stowe Mountain Resort has aimed to expand its parking options in recent years, but has been shot down by the Stowe Development Review Board.

While the decision is on appeal, the resort announced a new parking plan that will put a dent in skiers’ pockets — while promising them nothing.

Resort visitors will now be charged $30 a day to park on weekends and holidays. Parking will be free after 2 pm as well as for carpools of four or more. “They don’t have enough parking at the mountain so they are trying to encourage people to carpool or take public transportation,” said Luke Moore, General Manager at AJ’s Ski & Sports.

The resort’s parking plan includes a number of $450 parking passes, which are already sold out. But the parking passes do not guarantee a parking spot, which caused a backlash on social media.

Moore says his customers have been frustrated with the parking plan. “People have mentioned that it is tough to pay for a parking pass that doesn’t guarantee you a spot,” he said.

Some are wary that the plan will help but acknowledge that change needs to happen. “It’s too congested, and it is getting dangerous when it’s so congested,” said Darcy Warner, a Vermont resident.

Moore says about 60 percent of his customers that ski at the resort are from out of state. The resort has seen more visitors in recent years because of the EPIC Pass, a cheaper option than before Vail took over. He doesn’t think the change will steer skiers away from the resort.

In response to Stowe Mountain’s parking plan, Bolton Valley announced that parking in both the main area lots and the Timberline Lodge will continue to be free.

Bobby Murphy, Stowe Mountain’s General Manager, said that parking will remain free Monday through Thursday, and the resort will ramp up their partnership with Green Mountain Transit to help skiers get to the mountain.