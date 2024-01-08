Brattleboro, VT – According to Brattleboro Police, 41-year-old Brandon C. Bane was arrested on January 6, after an incident where he is accused of threatening a nurse, being verbally abusive, and creating a disturbance that affected hospital staff and patients from the day before.



Bane was escorted from the hospital’s campus after the incident occurred. The next day, the 6th, he was located and taken into custody for the above incident. Police say during transport, he directed racial slurs at an officer.



Police transported Bane to Southern State Correction Facility instead of $50 bail. Bane will appear in Windham County Superior Court on Monday, January 8.