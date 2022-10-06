More than 400 people were at Shelburne Farms on Thursday to honor Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy for his work in environmental conservatism.

After more than 45 years in the U.S. Senate, Leahy will not be seeking reelection in November and will retire in January. He acknowledged there is still more work to do.

“It is a people issue,” he said. “A global issue. It is our life and our children’s lives and our grandchildren’s.”

Maggie Gendron, the Deputy Secretary for the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, highlighted Leahy’s long tenure as a member and chair of the Senate Agricultural Committee

“This crowd here signifies what a deep level of appreciation we have for you and the importance of your efforts in protecting our environment,” Gendron said.

Longtime journalist Candace Page said Leahy’s legacy includes protected forests in dozens of states, as well as “ecosystems in Indonesia, Guatemala and the Congo Basin.”

“No matter whether you grew up on a 20-cow farm or in a home attached to the family printing plant in downtown Montpelier, that was the environmental heritage [Leahy] was defending when he called out polluters in 1970,” Page said.

Despite his work elsewhere, Leahy said Vermont’s environment will always hold a special place in his heart. “I was born here,” he said. “I knew when dangers came to the environment.”