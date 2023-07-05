Burlington, VT – A Manager is sharing his thoughts about an incident that happened outside Esox’s bar after the July 3rd fireworks show. Video from outside Esox’s bar just after midnight, shows a person tug down a American flag and quickly walk away.

David Hunter, a manager at Esox recalls what happened.“This person came out of the alley and ripped down the flag, I actually didn’t see it because I was in a conversation, but I did right after, and they pointed out who did it and they went down the street.”

Hunter says that the woman was supposedly part of a band who had been playing at Nectar’s earlier that day. Hunter also adds that the situation escalated when he confronted the woman. “On their way back, I tried to discuss why you damaged our property and tore down the flag. Her partner started to block and get defensive and bring it to a physical altercation.”

Hunter emphasizes ways in which people can practice freedom of expression while simultaneously keeping downtown safe for everyone. “Everyone has a right to protest, you do not have a right to hurt people, and you don’t have a right to destroy property.” Hunter says he filed an incident report to the Burlington Police Department.