Vermont State Police said a person was killed Thursday when they were struck by an Amtrak passenger train on the northbound tracks near the Waterbury-Stowe train station.

No passengers or crew were injured in the incident, which happened shortly before 10 p.m. State troopers and Waterbury fire and ambulance crews responded and found the victim. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the nature and cause of death, police said.

Identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.

The Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating and anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact detectives at (802)229-9191.

Police said they expect to release further details as they become available.