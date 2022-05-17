Gov. Phil Scott says he will seek a fourth term as Vermont governor.

In an email announcement, Scott, the only Republican to hold a statewide office in Vermont, said his administrations have “made a lot of progress,” from budget surpluses to managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Together, we’ve made a difference,” he said. “But there’s still much more work to do!”

A former state senator and lieutenant governor, Scott was first elected governor in 2016, garnering 53% of the vote. He was easily reelected in 2018, and in 2020 won a third term with a 41% margin.

Scott said he will not focus on campaigning for a fourth two-year term.

“You’ll hear more from me in the months ahead, but for now, I just wanted to let you know what I’ve decided,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.