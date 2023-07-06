Newfane, VT – Vermont State Police responded to a deadly UTV crash on Saturday night in Windham County on Lost Mine Road around 7 p.m. in Newfane.

Police said Matthew Conlon, 40, of Pepperell, Massachusetts was driving his utility vehicle with six passengers, and investigators said Conlon lost control of the vehicle on a turn in the road. The UTV flipped over and inflicted injuries on several passengers.

Police said Conlon’s son Finley Conlon, 7, suffered fatal injuries and was transported to the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and later pronounced deceased.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and impairment is not believed to be a factor of the incident.

Anyone with information should call the State Police Barracks in Westminister.