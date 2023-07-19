Orwell, VT – Police responded to a fatal single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Tuesday night at approximately 8:44 p.m. on Vermont Route 22A in Orwell.

The 2001 Kawasaki Vulcan was traveling south and lost control, exiting the lane and entering the eastbound shoulder where it re-entered the roadway and slid on its side and caught on fire, according to Vermont State Police.

The identity of the motorcycle operator has not been released by investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact trooper Brandon Slaney at Brandon.Slaney@Vermont.gov of the Vermont State Police.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as information is available.