Hartford, VT – After a month-long investigation, two people from Hartford were Wednesday after police found cocaine in their Hartford Avenue home.

James Ingerson, 52, faces charges of cocaine possession and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was jailed on a parole violation.

Leanne Salls, 40, was cited for cocaine possession and released with a court date.

The two were arrested as part of an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies known as Operation Hurricane Alley.