A Cavendish man shot by police in Ludlow on August 15 has died.

Vermont State Police say Michael Mills, 35, died August 25 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Autopsy results determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say officers responded to an address on South Hill Road and encountered Mills, who had called 911 numerous times, making threats and suicidal statements.

Mills was able to elude them and was later seen driving erratically through Ludlow, including the parking lot of the police department. Footage from body-worn cameras shows two officers attempting to stop Mills at around 9:30 pm, but he drove away, leading to a pursuit

The pursuit ended when Mills drove off the road and crashed into a tree. Police say when Mills refused to exit the vehicle, an officer opened the front passenger door and yelled “Gun!” multiple times, prompting the second officer to fire a single round, which hit Mills in the head.

The officers involved in the shooting were identified as Zachary Paul, 21, and Jeffrey Warfle, 41. Paul, who graduated from the Vermont Police Academy in July, had been on field training with Warfle, his field training officer, on the day of the incident.

The investigation into the shooting continues, but the Vermont State Police say the case is expected to be turned over to the prosecutors’ offices in the coming days. In separate investigations, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office will review the police use of deadly force before making a ruling.

Per policy, the two officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at (802) 722-4600 or to leave an anonymous tip here.