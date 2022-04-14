Alburgh, VT — At around 12:30 pm on Thursday, Vermont State Police were notified that a 14-year-old girl had collapsed during gym class at the Alburgh Community Education Center. Lifesaving measures were attempted, and the student was transported to the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, where she was pronounced deceased.
Vermont State Police has responded to the school to perform a death investigation. Preliminary investigation indicates the incident was medical in nature and not considered suspicious.
