South Burlington, VT – Police in South Burlington are looking for a man they say carjacked a Nissan Altima. This happened on 345 Farrell Street, shortly before 2 PM Wednesday afternoon.

Police say three people were in a car when they were approached by a man with a gun. That man used the gun to take control of the car and leave the scene. The black Nissan’s license plate reads KKY428. Police say surveillance video shows the suspect and at least one other person arriving in a gray BMW sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Burlington police.