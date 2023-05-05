A 77-year-old Montgomery man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting a neighbor during an argument over the maintenance of the private road where they live.

Robert Morrell is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Morrell is accused of shooting Kevin Temple, 54, who is undergoing treatment at UVM Medical Center for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute about the maintenance of Highland Springs Road. Police say Morrell produced a .22-caliber revolver as the two men argued and allegedly shot Temple in the torso.

Morrell was arrested at the scene. He was released and ordered to appear for arraignment at 1 p.m. Friday, May 5, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.