Killington, VT – The Vermont State Police located the body of Robert Kerker, 67, of Rhinebeck, New York, who was reported missing near the Long Trail last Monday.
Police say Kerker, also known by his trail name ‘Steady Eddie,’ was found along the Stony Brook in Stockbridge over a mile from where the trail crosses the brook.
The Vermont State Police were notified of Kerker being missing on July 24 after he failed to contact his family since July 9 for a weekly check in as he continued to hike the northern half of the Appalachian Trail.
According to police, witnesses said the flooding that struck Vermont earlier in July had elevated the water level of the stream and made the crossing dangerous.
Police say Kerker was an experienced hiker and began his trek on the Appalachian Trail the first day of June in Bear Mountain, New York.