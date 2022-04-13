Wilder, VT — A police operation conducted by the Hartford Police Department with the assistance of Vermont State Police Bomb Squad is underway in the village of Wilder.

A house in a residential neighborhood is reported to contain explosive devices and potentially hazardous materials. Police initially asked residents in the nearby area to shelter in place while they assessed the scene. While they are no longer being asked to do so, access to the area remains limited.

No injuries have been reported.

We will provide more updates as information is released.