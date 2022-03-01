Vermont State Police say one person is dead following a shooting in the parking lot of a St. Johnsbury hospital.

Police responded to a report of a shooting outside Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The fatally wounded person was found in the parking lot. The body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police said the individual’s identity will be released following further investigation and notification of next of kin.

The investigation into the circumstances that led to the shooting is in its early stages. The state police Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit are on the scene, along with uniformed troopers and detectives from the Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

VSP will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.