RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New York man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Monday in downtown Rutland City

An autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined that Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, died of gunshot wounds to the upper body. The death has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators say Naranjo appears to have been targeted. No suspects are in custody.

Naranjo was found dead near Cleveland Avenue and State Street at around 4:30 p.m. Monday by Rutland officers responding to calls about a car crash and shooting in the area. Naranjo’s body was near a vehicle that was involved in the crash. No suspects were in custody as of late Tuesday night.

Several Vermont State Police uits, including Major Crime and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations are leading the investigation, along with the Rutland City Police Department.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Vermont State Police at (802) 773-9101, or the Rutland City Police at (802) 773-1816. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.