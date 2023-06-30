Fair Haven, VT – Fair Haven police say they are searching a home on Prospect Street in connection to the disappearance of a 35-year-old woman reported missing late last year.
Police first went to the home on December 29, 2022, to check on the welfare of Ashley Goodrich, whose family had not been able to contact her.
At the time, police said Goodrich may have been driving a late-model blue Suburu WRX with gold wheels and Vermont license plates.
This story will be updated when more information is known.