MORRISVILLE, VT- A 24-year-old Morrisville man suspected of shooting and wounding a police officer responding to a reported kidnapping and domestic disturbance remains at large early Friday.

Vermont State Police say Henry Lovell is “armed and dangerous.” Lovell allegedly exchanged shots with a Morrisville police officer around 9 p.m. Thursday at an apartment near Upper Main Street and Pleasant Street before running away from the scene.

The officer suffered minor injuries, police said. He was treated at Copley Hospital and released.

Meanwhile, Morrisville schools have been closed for the day, and residents were told to expect a “considerable law-enforcement presence” and to avoid the area of Upper Main and Pleasant streets.