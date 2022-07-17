Wolcott, VT — On Saturday morning, the Wolcott General Store located at VT Route 15 was robbed. The male suspect allegedly entered the store with a knife, demanded the clerk open the register, and stole over $500 in cash and goods.

As a result of investigations, the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for 34-year-old Andrew Lemieux. Police do not have an address for Lemieux, but describe him as 5’11” dark skinned male, around 175 pounds. Lemieux was last seen with a shaved haircut with black hair and a goatee, wearing camouflage cargo pants, and a grey t-shirt with Realtree logo.

Lemieux has had a history of burglaries including petit larceny from a motor vehicle on May 29 and allegedly trying to break into a vending machine at Manosh Car Wash in Morrisville on May 31.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department at 802-888-3502 and to ask for Chief Deputy Kirkpatrick or Det. Sgt. Lehoe.