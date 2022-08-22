Police departments across the state are increasingly being called upon to handle mental health emergencies.

While many mental health crises will lead to a 911, police officers, even those who have received special training, aren’t always equipped to handle the circumstances, said South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke.

“A lot of these calls, in general, are very unpredictable, and it’s not a terrible idea to have the police go and make sure the scene is safe before you introduce other professionals,” said Burke, who added that the department is working with the Howard Center ro provide a better response to mental health-related calls.

“I think the one that we see a lot of here is the welfare check, or some type of suicidal ideation, whether that has been put out on social media or through conversations, those are what we see here.”

Mourning Fox, director of mental health programs for the Vermont Department of Public Safety, says the COVID pandemic has put a strain on Vermonters. “Those with the most robust constitutions and those with less, we are all managing the varying levels of stress related to the last several years,” Fox said

Fox said Vermont State Police have mental health crisis specialists in each barracks. “The embedded workers can be going out to all kinds of things that have impacts on our mental health and so they may be out at situations where there is a missing person or you know a motor vehicle accident with the loss of life and trauma related to that,” he said.

Fox says to reach out to organizations in your community if you need help. “We are all struggling right now it’s been a long hall for the last couple of years, and if we can give each other a little bit of grace, and treat each other respectfully that is going to go a really long way.”

If you are looking for help for anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis, you can also call or text 988.