Vermont State Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Philadelphia man in connection to the shooting death of a St. Johnsbury man in December.

Police say Danny Daniels, 30, is an alleged drug trafficker who organized a plan for four people who owed him money to rob Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, at his St. Johnsbury apartment. Lugo was fatally shot during the December 14 robbery.

Four people have already been arrested and charged in connection to Jimenez Lugo’s death, including Rafael Rodriguez, 34, of St. Johnsbury, who has been charged with first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery with a weapon and burglary.

Three others — Natasha Cady, 29, of Barton; Brittany Clark, 33, of St. Johnsbury; and Michael Ringuette, 55, of St. Johnsbury — have all been charged with aiding in the commission of murder and burglary.

Police say Daniels — who goes by the aliases “Miami” and “Kyle” — was last seen in St. Johnsbury about a week after Jimenez Lugo was shot to death. He has lived in the St. Johnsbury and Derby areas, troopers say, and has connections to Troy, Vermont, as well as to Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information on Daniels’ or his whereabouts asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.