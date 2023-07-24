Brookfield, VT – A suspect in the Brookfield shootings on May 12 that left one man with serious injuries and another dead was arrested on Saturday in New York City, according to the Vermont State Police.

Investigators identified the suspect as Devon Dennis, 43, of Hartford, Connecticut.

Police obtained an arrest warrant in May on a charge of second-degree murder of Juan Sierra, 27, of Springfield, Massachusetts.

Investigators determined the shooting was drug-related and Dennis was arrested in the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Saturday morning.

Police say Dennis was returning back from Jamaica after he left from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut on May 13.

Dennis has a court appearance next week in Queens Country Criminal Court, and police say he will be extradited to Vermont in order to face the murder and attempted-murder charges from Brookfield.