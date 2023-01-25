Vermont State Police say a 76-year-old woman found outside her Bennington County home early Saturday died from exposure.

Police initially considered the death suspicious, but an investigation determined the woman suffered a fall shortly after 6 a.m. and subsequently froze to death in the driveway of her home on Sykes Hollow Road in Rupert.

Police have withheld the woman’s identity pending notification of family. Her body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. T

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was available.