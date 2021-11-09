Police: Vernon man took, sent explicit images of woman without consent

A Vernon man has been arrested after police say he took and sent images of a woman’s body without her consent.

Police say Nicholas Lyon, 30, sent a photo of an intimate area of a woman’s body and sent it to her. The woman was unaware that Lyon had taken the photo. Investigators found that Lyon sent the same woman a different photo of an intimate area of her body in October.

The investigation determined that Lyon used a camera on his cell phone to capture images of intimate areas of the victim’s body when she was unaware and had not consented to the photos. Months later, Lyon sent the photos to the victim, who contacted law enforcement.

Lyon faces charges of voyeurism and disseminating explicit images without consent. He is due on court December 21.