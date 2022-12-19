Following the first winter storm of the season, hundreds of homes and businesses in Vermont are still without power.

In the wake of Friday’s wet, heavy snowfall, Green Mountain Power restored power to more than 109,000 customers. But about 1,500 more are still in the dark, mostly in Windsor County.

“Crews are working around the clock, and they are working as quickly and safely as possible,” said Kristin Kelly, Green Mountain Power’s communications director. “They will not stop until everyone is back on.”

Utility crews from Maine, Massachusetts, New York and Canada have made their way to the Green Mountain State to help with effort in rural areas.

“They’ve just been going and going, making tremendous progress,” Kelly said.

Friday’s storm was the third worst in terms of outages, Kelly said, and ahead of the storm, Green Mountain Power prepared for widespread outages.

“We tripled our field operations team by bringing in line workers and tree crews from outside the state, so we have 450 line workers out there right now restoring power,” Kelly said.

However, Kelly says the outages might make a comeback later in the week, and they are prepping for that reality.

“We do track the forecast for days in advance, and right now there is the possibility for some heavy strong winds later on in the week,” she said. “We’re going to hang on to all the external crews that we brought in for this storm so that they are here in case we do have severe weather at the end of the week.”

She added that rough work conditions and blocked roads led to even more difficulty for their crews and expects the power to be successfully restored by tomorrow.