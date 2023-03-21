Federal help is on the way for people in Vermont impacted by a powerful storm that hit the state just before Christmas.

President Joe Biden declared the late-December storm a disaster, clearing the way for federal recovery aid to 8 Vermont counties: Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans and Washington.

The storm hit between December 22 and 24. High winds cut power to thousands of Vermonters, and arctic temperatures made travel difficult to for the holiday. In January, the Federal Emergency Management Agency identified at least $3 million in damage, exceeding the minimum threshold amount of $1.14 million.

Mark Bosma of Vermont Emergency Management, said the total price tag could amount to much more. Storm cleanup cost over $2 million alone.

Bosma said from cities and towns in the affected counties can now start applying for reimbursement for damage costs. State and local governments and qualifying non-profits will get up to 75% reimbursement for the costs brought on by the storm.

Governor Phil Scott said the storm was “particularly difficult” because it occurred in the heart of the holiday season.

“I’m so grateful to all our public servants, first responders, utility crews and more for their hard work to keep Vermonters safe,” Scott said.