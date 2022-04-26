Burlington, VT — The Pride Center of Vermont closed its South Champlain Street office Tuesday after what is described as a violent act of vandalism. Employees say this isn’t the first time either.

The glass door at the entrance of the Pride Center of Vermont was smashed in with a rock. Executive Director Mike Bensel said this is the second time the entrance has been vandalized.

In the surveillance video, you can see someone smashed the front door around midnight. At this time, they don’t have any leads. The community responded by dropping off flowers outside, to show their support. Bensel said right now it feels like there is an escalation of anti LGBTQ plus hate and violence, specifically toward trans individuals.

“I just want to recognize that the community, the LGBTQ plus is resilient and we are strong and our response to this type of violence is to respond with love and beauty,” Bensel said.

Mayor Miro Weinberger released a statement that reads, “I was very troubled and angered to learn about the vandalism at the Pride Center of Vermont this morning. Acts of hate have no place in Burlington.

“Burlington must continue to be a safe and welcoming city for the LGBTQ+ community. In the wake of the murder of Fern Feather in Morristown and other troubling incidents, living up to this goal is more important than ever. I have spoken with Mike Bensel, the Executive Director of the Pride Center, to offer support and make clear that the City will remain committed to fighting hate and discrimination.”

If you have any information, reach out to Burlington Police or the Pride Center of Vermont.