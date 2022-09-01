With the Vermont high school football season set to open Friday, a shortage of referees threatens to scramble the traditional schedule. League officials have already been forced to schedule games on other days of the week.

“We’re seeing the use of Thursday night games, Saturday games, Sunday games when appropriate,” said Lauren Thomas of the Vermont Principals Association.

Frank Martel has been refereeing for over 50 years. He says the the VPA typically welcomes ten to 20 new refs each year. But many don’t last. One reason might be the pay — $85 for a varsity game, $57 for junior varsity, plus a mileage stipend.

But, Martel said, “the main reason probably is getting criticism from people, coaches or players or spectators. You must be thick-skinned to be a good referee and to stick with it.”

Martel says the league needs referees in the Montpelier, Morrisville, Middlebury and St. Johnsbury areas. The VPA is still accepting applications.

“You get to meet a lot of people, athletics directors, players,” he said. “I made so many friendships throughout the years. It’s fun, it’s not work. I get to exercise and I get paid to exercise which I think is a good thing.”

Martel says being a good ref is all about doing the best job you can. He says referees have a lot of power to dictate games, and with that power comes great responsibility.

“I get pleasure out of controlling the game and trying to make the right calls,” he said. “Fans want us to make the right call for their team. So basically, half the fans agree with your call and half don’t regardless of what you do.”

Martel played basketball and baseball at St. Anne’s Academy in Swanton where he graduated in 1966. After becoming a teacher, he wanted to stay near the field.

“You get to exercise; you get paid for it and you have a challenge. So, if you like challenges and you get to exercise and make an extra cash, become a referee.”