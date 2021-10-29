Report: Vermont has smallest gender pay gap in the US

(NEXSTAR) — Data collected by Business.org. shows that Vermont women in the workforce are paid 9 percent less per year than men doing the same job.

That’s the smallest gender pay gap in the country, according to the small-business advisors. But it still means Vermont women will basically work an entire month for free compared to the salaries of their male counterparts.

The data showed that nationally women make an average of 18% less than men. Wyoming has the largest gender pay gap: Women make 35% less than men, meaning women in the state essentially stopped getting paid Aug. 26.

Women don’t have a higher average salary than men in a single US state.

See the chart below to see what the Stop Pay Date is in your state:

State-by-state analysis of the gender pay gap