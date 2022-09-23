Richford, VT- Two men from Richford are facing multiple charges after police found evidence connecting them to burglaries that resulted in about $17,000 worth of stolen items and damages.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Cory Reed and Kenneth Cameron with two counts each of burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen items.

The Sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for Reed’s MainStreet while investigating a theft ring in Richford. The search turned up items from an August 30 burglary on Guilmette Road, in which $5,000 worth of items were stolen. They also found items from a September 10 burglary on Jay Road, which resulted in $12,000 worth of stolen items and damage.

Cory Reed was arrested on outstanding warrants and is being held without bail. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still ongoing.