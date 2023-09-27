A 72-year-old Richmond man died Saturday after his motorcycle went off eastbound VT 15 in Morristown and crashed into a group of trees.

Michael Poulin was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which shut down VT 15 east for more than two hours.

Police say Poulin apparently failed to negotiate a slight curve and continued across the westbound lane before leaving the road and crashing into a group of small alders.

Along with Morristown police, the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, Stowe Police Department and Hyde Park Fire Department responded to the crash, which is still under investigation.