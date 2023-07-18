One Vermont town that cannot seem to catch a break is Richmond. The boil water notice that was put into effect on July 11, while officials assessed water quality after the flooding, was lifted four days later. However, a bout of torrential rain fell again on Sunday night, hitting Richmond especially hard and washing out many roadways.

The next day, several roads across town were closed or reduced to one lane as cleanup crews tried to repair the damage.

“Last night was just a game changer in terms of the amount of rain in such a short amount of time,” Matt Kramer said. Kramer lives on Hillview Road, which suffered breaks and was reduced to one lane. “We were out last night actually gathering pizza and headed home. Road closures everywhere, but we were lucky to find a way home.”

Another Richmond resident, Ginny Gifford, lives on Williams Hill Road, which was also partially closed. She said her driveway and backyard pond were overflowing with water.

“I had heard a roaring sound and came out,” Gifford said. “It was very fast. The yard was flooded.”

Part of the town’s Jericho Road was reduced to one lane Monday, as it also sustained damages. Jeanne Desilets lives along it and said she experienced little problems a week ago during the catastrophic flooding. However, Sunday night’s rain flooded her lawn.

“We had no problem during the flood,” Desilets said. “But then last night and yesterday, it came down so hard…I noticed outside our window—I have quite a large lawn and these big blueberry bushes and this little garden—had a little river going right down.”

While people in Richmond navigate their way around the road closures, they recognize it may take a while for things to go back to normal.

“All of that takes time, and we just have to let it take its course,” Kramer said. “This is going to take weeks, if not months, to fix all of it.”

Meanwhile, they’re turning to each other for support and solidarity.

“All these communities throughout the state—Richmond being one I live in and I see it, and my husband being one of them that goes out there and is helping,” Gifford said. “So he’ll get a lot of calls, and it’s just what you do. You help people.”

People in Richmond are growing weary of the water, but they’re still committed to helping those in the community who are most in need.